Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,812,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after buying an additional 707,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,350,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 304,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

