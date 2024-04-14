Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 153,416 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

ILCG opened at $74.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.