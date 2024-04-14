Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,153 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 799.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

OEF opened at $243.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

