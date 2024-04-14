Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

