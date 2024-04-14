Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $41.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

