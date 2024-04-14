Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.19

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and traded as low as $17.96. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 3,415 shares changing hands.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile
for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.
