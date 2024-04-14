Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Hub Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hub Group

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1,423.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 370,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,885,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9,049.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 331,301 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,893,000 after acquiring an additional 256,551 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.