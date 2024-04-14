Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $391.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $465.42.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $312.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Humana by 124.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Humana by 4,705.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 37.6% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

