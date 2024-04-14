iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

iA Financial stock opened at C$81.98 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 10.3410758 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00. Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.