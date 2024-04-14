iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.85.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
iA Financial Trading Down 0.9 %
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 10.3410758 EPS for the current year.
iA Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial
In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00. Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
