IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.52.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.92.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,510,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,524 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 903,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

