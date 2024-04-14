Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $253.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.