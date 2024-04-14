Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $170.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $232.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 259,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Illumina by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 13,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

