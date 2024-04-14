IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $869.97 million, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IMAX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

