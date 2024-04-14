Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. State Street Corp grew its position in Bunge Global by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

