Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $351,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $44.30 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

