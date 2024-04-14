Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

VRTX stock opened at $396.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.82. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $316.43 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

