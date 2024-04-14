Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.38. Elastic has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

