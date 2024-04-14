Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.17 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

