Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

