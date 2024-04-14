Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 500 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.30. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

