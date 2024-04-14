InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Position Cut by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,412 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of InMode worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 1,865,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.16. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. InMode’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

