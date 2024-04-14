Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Short Interest Down 14.0% in March

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inno stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Inno as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Inno stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 29,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,669. Inno has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93.

Inno ( NASDAQ:INHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

