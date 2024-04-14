Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.72% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 254,012 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $11,257,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.82. 4,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

