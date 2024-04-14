Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

PJAN opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.53.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

