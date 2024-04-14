Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,778,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,009,000 after purchasing an additional 907,370 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 433,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 89,394 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 98,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:PJUN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.47. 14,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $440.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.