Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as low as C$1.10. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 44,049 shares.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$35.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.