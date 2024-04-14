Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases 3 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy purchased 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,800 ($60.75) per share, with a total value of £144 ($182.26).

On Monday, March 25th, Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($62.70), for a total transaction of £40,622.80 ($51,414.76).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 4,758 ($60.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,829.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,690.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.84. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,018 ($50.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,132 ($90.27).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 8,934.43%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($65.81) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

