Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 352.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 898.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 88,589 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

