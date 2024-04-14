Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $49.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.22.
INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
INTA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
