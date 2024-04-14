Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $49.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.22.

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $392,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,934,604.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200,163 shares of company stock worth $262,243,874. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

