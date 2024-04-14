Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.48.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 80,254,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,829,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

