International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Game Technology

International Game Technology Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of IGT opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 36,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.