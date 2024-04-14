Internet Computer Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $332.05 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and $332.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $12.49 or 0.00019466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00056329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001010 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,703,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,681,565 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

