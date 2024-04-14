Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Position Increased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock remained flat at $21.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,032. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

