Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0366 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VCV opened at $9.61 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

