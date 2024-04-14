Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $9.44 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

