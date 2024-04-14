Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 386.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 44,090 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PNQI opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

