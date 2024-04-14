Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after buying an additional 1,264,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.