Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

SPLV stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

