IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.23

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $743.28 million and approximately $47.05 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

