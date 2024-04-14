IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $234.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.74. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

