Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 83 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Shares of MRK opened at $125.74 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $318.45 billion, a PE ratio of 898.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

