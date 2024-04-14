iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

