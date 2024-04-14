iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is MRP Capital Investments LLC’s Largest Position

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.0% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $513.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

