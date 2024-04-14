iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.4% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.31. 6,513,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,776. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

