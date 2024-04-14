iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Conning Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $42,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

IJR stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $104.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,542. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

