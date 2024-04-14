iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 142,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

