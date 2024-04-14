iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 177.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GNMA opened at $42.52 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

