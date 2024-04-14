iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SCZ stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

