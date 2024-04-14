iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 244,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,092. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

