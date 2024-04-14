iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWD opened at $171.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

